ROOBEE 24 Hour Volume Hits $576,807.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $576,807.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 891,181,802 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

