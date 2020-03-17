Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.26.

ROST stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,840,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

