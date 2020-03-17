Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 155

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector performer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.60 ($3.22).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.73. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

