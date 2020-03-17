Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€2.80” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.80 ($3.26) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.99 ($5.80) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.97 ($4.61).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.