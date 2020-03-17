Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.89 ($6.85).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €2.95 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.58 ($4.16) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.37.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.