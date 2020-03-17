Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. 938,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,488,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

