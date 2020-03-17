Royal Bank of Canada Trims Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Target Price to

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 10,746,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Barclays has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Barclays by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Barclays by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 223,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

