Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,593.70 ($34.12).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 993.40 ($13.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,795.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,150.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

