RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTL. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.21 ($54.89).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

