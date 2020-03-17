Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director Acquires $39,100.00 in Stock

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Director David R. Epstein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,115. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,251,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUBY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.