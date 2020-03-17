Ruff (RUFF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.89 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 45% against the dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

