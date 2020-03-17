Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $82,368.36 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 64.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $82,368.36 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 73.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,105,950 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.