Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of RUTH traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,951. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $364.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 245,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

