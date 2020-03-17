RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RYB Education.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RYB Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

RYB opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.43. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

