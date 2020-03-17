Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Purchases $24,800.00 in Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Michael J. Foster bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 4,937,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after buying an additional 1,325,961 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 1,183,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after buying an additional 1,012,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $20,059,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

