Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Sabre posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Sabre has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

