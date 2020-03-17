SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Hits $750,839.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $890,487.15 and approximately $750,839.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00014719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00344042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,409,015 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,376 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

