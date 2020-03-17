salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,319,300.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.53, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $123.39 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $764,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

