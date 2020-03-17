salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $17,786.93 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,006.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

NYSE CRM opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

