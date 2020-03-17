SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.45. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

