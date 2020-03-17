Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. HSBC set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €99.38 ($115.56).

Sanofi stock opened at €73.03 ($84.92) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.39.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

