Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

SC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,584. The company has a current ratio of 62.53, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

