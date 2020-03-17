Saumya Sutaria Buys 20,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00.

NYSE:THC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 1,639,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

