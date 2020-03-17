ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of ScanSource worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $468,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

