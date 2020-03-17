Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 86,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

