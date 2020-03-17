Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. 191,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

