SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $6,454.45 and approximately $4.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.