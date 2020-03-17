SCS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SCS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SCS opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Tuesday. SCS Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of $65.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 227.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.43.

SCS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

