SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 443.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

