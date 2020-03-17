Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Stake Cut by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lowered its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,546,568 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,407,600 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 16.9% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 1.08% of SEA worth $142,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after buying an additional 9,132,636 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CLSA boosted their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SE stock traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 5,302,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,491. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.