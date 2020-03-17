SEA (SE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SEA (NYSE: SE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/5/2020 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

3/3/2020 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA from $44.60 to $54.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – SEA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/14/2020 – SEA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

1/22/2020 – SEA was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.50.

SE opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $52.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132,636 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $360,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $191,286,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,479,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,721,000 after buying an additional 1,055,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

