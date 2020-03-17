Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares during the period.

SELB stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

