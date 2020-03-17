Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

