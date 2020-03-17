Selfkey Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $665,517.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.40 million and $665,517.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC and Kucoin. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.95 or 0.04093953 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039399 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, ABCC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

