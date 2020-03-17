Semux (SEM) Market Cap Reaches $728,055.80

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $728,055.80 and approximately $21,144.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

