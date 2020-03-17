Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Seneca Foods worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SENEA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,000 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.