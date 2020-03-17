SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Announces Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,568.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.80%.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.38. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

