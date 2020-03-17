Sentinel Chain Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $171,196.39 and $395.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 463.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.02233745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

