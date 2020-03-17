Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $5.06 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $3.06 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015792 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006147 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.