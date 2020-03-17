Sentinel Trading Down 35.1% Over Last Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $999,864.94 and $17,300.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000106 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

