Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54,771.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $54,771.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.03957653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039415 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,324,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

