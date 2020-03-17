Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

SRP stock opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.01. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

