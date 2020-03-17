Sessia Hits Market Cap of $424,571.16 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a market capitalization of $424,571.16 and $14.36 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.04167038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,759 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

