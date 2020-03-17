SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €3.50 by HSBC

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGL. Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.50 ($4.07).

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of ETR SGL opened at €2.15 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €3.15 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of €8.33 ($9.68).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.