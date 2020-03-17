Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON STX opened at GBX 57.22 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. Shield Therapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.66).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

