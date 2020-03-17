ShipChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $332.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

