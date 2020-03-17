Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.99. Shoe Zone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230 ($3.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.32.

About Shoe Zone

