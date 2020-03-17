Shore Capital Upgrades Morses Club (LON:MCL) to Buy

Morses Club (LON:MCL) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

LON:MCL opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Morses Club has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.