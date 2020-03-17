Signatum Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Signatum has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Signatum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $22,784.28 and $14.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006152 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.03077216 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008788 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000567 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signatum using one of the exchanges listed above.

