Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 10.57% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $193,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 76.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

